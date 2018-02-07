Filed Under:Denver Police, Local TV, North Grandby Street, Suspect Search

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for a wanted person on Wednesday morning and closed some roads during the search.

Shortly after officers took the suspect into custody. All roads were reopened once the scene was cleared.

Comments
  1. Ann Pirie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:02 am

    So glad DPD accomplished this situation with safety in tact. Stay safe. I love you. We all love you.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch