DENVER (CBS4)– Some state lawmakers want to give parents the help they need to protect their children from identity theft.
Bill sponsors say when a child’s identity is stolen, it’s often not detected until they become an adult and apply for a loan or credit card.
The Federal Trade Commission says half a million children a year have their identities stolen, often when parents fill out forms for schools or doctors offices.
Colorado is one of the top states for identity theft and it’s also one of the states where parents cannot freeze their child’s credit.
“I was shocked I could freeze husband’s and my info for free, but not my children,” said Jessica Duke.
James Brejcha says credit reporting agencies wouldn’t even tell him if his sons identities had been stolen after two security breaches.
“Why does a minor not have their credit frozen in the first place?” he asked.
There are some things parents can watch for that include mail addressed to your child, especially credit card applications, before they even have a wrist watch; protect birth documents from the time you leave the hospital; stop freely giving out child’s identification; verify that your child doesn’t have a credit profile.