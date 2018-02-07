Filed Under:Celebrity Big Brother, Julie Chen, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Local TV, Omarosa

DENVER (CBS4)– Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday evening on CBS4.

Host Julie Chen tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno producers have been considering celebrities for 18 years, but now is the time to air this version of the hit show.

Eleven celebs will live in a glammed up Hollywood home for 2½ weeks. They each get their own bed, unlike contestants on previous shows. And this year the show features a square dinging table rather than a round one.

The house has 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones capturing the celebrities’ every move.

Among those competing for $250,000 are Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star Brandi Lynn Glanville and actress Keisha Knight Pulliam.

Chen says everyone seems to already be talking about Omarosa.

“Omarosa has gone from White House to the Big Brother house and somehow that makes sense in our society. It’s not unbelievable,” Chen says.

She goes on to say Omarosa became a star because of reality TV and has known Donald Trump for 15 years.

There is a new power this season for the celebrities. Chen says it’s something the Big Brother crew “has never done before and this really turns the game upside down.”

Watch Celebrity Big Brother on CBS4 Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

