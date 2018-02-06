Filed Under:Federal Boulevard, Local TV, Michael Hancock, Traffic Deaths, Vision Zero

DENVER (CBS4)– The Vision Zero coalition is making eliminating traffic deaths in Denver a top priority, specifically along one busy roadway.

The main area of concentration is the Federal Boulevard corridor.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched the Vision Zero action plan last year. Denver saw deaths on roadways fall from 61 in 2016 to 51 in 2017. Eleven of those deaths were on Federal Boulevard.

The fatality rate along the corridor is 20 times higher than the average urban rate on Colorado roadways.

So the group is focusing on short and long-term plans to address specific challenges on Federal Boulevard.

“Denver deserves safe streets for everyone, whether you are walking or biking, taking transit or driving,” said Vision Zero spokeswoman Jill Locantore.

The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the city’s roadways by 2030. The plan addresses nearly 70 specific actions to save lives and create safer streets over the next five years.

