COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police updated the public on a shooting that killed a detective and injured three other officers and a civilian on Monday night.

Police say detectives part of the “Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement,” also known as B.A.T.T.L.E., found a previously reported stolen vehicle from Colorado Springs.

The task force is made up of officers from the police department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

Police say the detectives planned to arrest the suspect in the stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in order to avoid a police chase.

They say after approaching the suspect, a fight broke out and the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Three detectives shot back at the suspect.

It was then when Detective Micah Flick was shot and killed.

Detectives Scott Stone and Jake Abendschan were both injured by gunfire. Stone was in stable condition on Tuesday morning and Abendschan was treated and released from the hospital Monday night.

The detective with the police department is identified as Marcus Yanez. He’s been with the department since Oct. 2007. He’s been released from the hospital.

Investigators found the suspect’s handgun at the scene. They’ve identified him as 19-year-old Manuel Zetina from Colorado Springs.

The civilian was also identified. Police say the man was shot and is being treated at a hospital.

The other detectives involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Officials say funeral arrangments for Flick will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at New Life Church at 11025 Vayager Parkway in Colorado Springs.

