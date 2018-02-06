DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers are debating the best way to make childcare more affordable in Colorado.
Families who make $60,000 or less are eligible for a state income tax credit for child care.
A new bill would allow families who make $150,000 or less to qualify which would impact about 40,000 families.
“We have some of the highest childcare costs in entire country and unfortunately for a lot of middle income families, they don’t qualify for anything. What we’re trying to do through this tax credit is make sure that more Colorado families have the opportunity to be able to work hard while also taking care of their families. We need to reward hard work,” said House Speaker Crisanta Duran, a Democrat representing Denver.
A recent report found parents pay nearly $15,000 a year for infant care in Colorado which is the third-largest in the country.