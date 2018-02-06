DENVER (CBS4) – A family is out of their home after a fire at an apartment complex near 1350 Harlan Street late Monday night.
Denver firefighters say they were called to the Pebble Creek Condos near Highway 285 and Sheridan just before 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters say it appears the fire began on the ground level and traveled up the outside of the building. No one was injured.
A woman who lives next to the unit where the fire began said her mother suffers from breast cancer and can’t walk, so as soon as they smelled smoke they knew they had to get out quickly.
“My heart was beating so fast I was honestly just trying to think of getting my mom out, my dog and my cat and everything else is replaceable,” Amanda Kerr told CBS4. “The fire moved up the building in a matter of seconds.”
The American Red Cross said they are helping four people displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.