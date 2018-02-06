DENVER (CBS4) – Two teenage boys were shot and killed in Denver last weekend. On Tuesday, the neighborhood where the shootings happened rallied to end the violence.
Community members met at a park and marched to the New Life Christian Center.
They held candles and prayed for peace.
Byron Ware, 17, was one of the victim’s from the shooting on Saturday night. His cousin says the gun violence is just senseless.
“It’s a big world out here. We all can live here. We all can go different places. You stay on your side, I’ll stay on my side, but this violence it has to stop,” said Roslynn Riley.
Montbello and nearby Green Valley Ranch have recently seen a spike in violent crime.
The District 5 police commander says crime has been steadily declining there, but this recent outbreak appears to gang-related.