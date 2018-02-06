COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The deputy killed in El Paso County on Monday leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old twins as the Colorado community mourns the loss of a third deputy in just five weeks.

Flick was shot while responding to a motor vehicle theft investigation on Monday afternoon.

Flick was one of three deputies, a Colorado Springs Police officer and a civilian who were all shot during the response.

Deputy Scott Stone is in stable condition. He was a deputy injured in the Murray Street Shooting. pic.twitter.com/aXvQnKl1b0 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

Sergeant Jake Abendshan was treated and released from the hospital last night. He was one of the deputies injured in the Murray Street Shooting. pic.twitter.com/uuw4PGZhDv — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

Monday was Flick’s 11th anniversary of serving with the sheriff’s office. A memorial to Flick is growing outside the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office where his cruiser is parked. People are leaving flowers, balloons and messages of support for the sheriff’s office.

A memorial has been established for Flick’s family: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

Gov. John Hickenlooper offered a statement following the deadly shooting:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

The governor ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings starting Tuesday until the day of Flick’s funeral. Details of a memorial service have not been announced.

Flick is the third deputy to be shot and killed in the line of duty in the past five weeks. Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve day.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed Jan. 24 in Thornton.