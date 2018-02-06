By Stan Bush
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Eliseo Fernandez, an illegal immigrant detained in January, was released on bond Monday afternoon though his stay in the U.S. may still be in jeopardy.
Fernandez was arrested Jan. 11 by immigration agents who followed him from his home in unmarked trucks. He was told his case had become a priority after ICE agents failed to detain his wife, Ingrid LaTorre, who’s deportation has been halted because a church in Boulder County is giving her asylum.
“This is an attempt to harass an intimidate the movement, not just the sanctuary movement, but the immigrant rights movement,” said Jennifer Piper, an immigrant rights activist. “Part of it is trying to instill fear, because every four to six weeks there is an attack on an immigrant leader and a raid in the community and all of that is to advance the goals of the Trump administration.”
LaTorre is wanted for deportation due to a conviction for using a fake identity early in her stay in the country. She has two American born children, ages 9 and 2.
Fernandez was targeted by Homeland Security for a DUI conviction nearly a decade ago. The Trump Administration has revoked previous Obama-era guidelines to only pursue deportation cases against illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes.
Fernandez will have to return to court on his case. It’s unclear if he will try to seek asylum in one of the churches that are working to shield illegal immigrants from deportation.
Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.
they are in US illegally .that is against our law