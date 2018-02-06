By Dominic Garcia

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Ed McCaffrey says it was simply time he follow his passion for coaching.

Tuesday night, Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch announced the former Bronco would be the school’s next head football coach.

“I just love the game. It’s been so good to me, and I was blessed to play the sport for so long and here at Valor I feel called to serve,” said McCaffrey. “To live a fulfilled life where I can give back to future generations.”

McCaffrey has four sons who have all played football at Valor.

He says the lessons they learned both on and off the field will stay with them for a lifetime, and he hopes to have a similar impact.

“We’re hoping to leave a lasting impression. Young teenage men are very impressionable and influenced very easily. So hopefully we can provide a good example,” he said.

McCaffrey’s professional record includes three Super Bowl wins, two of them with Denver.

The wide receiver played from 1991-2004 with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. The program he takes over is no stranger to winning.

Valor Christian won consecutive state championships from 2009-2013 and again in 2015 and 2016. Needless to say players are excited about their new coach.

“He’s a really smart guy, brings a lot of experience to the program, and not only that, but he really cares about his players. He’s a great mentor and really cares about their development,” said linebacker Ethan Zemla.

“Man, I was surprised. It’s going to be a tremendous honor learning from a great professional athlete,” said running back Joshiah Davis.

McCaffrey has one son left at Valor who will be a senior, but he says he’s in it for the long haul.

“I’ll coach as long as they’ll have me”.

