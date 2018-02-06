Double Digit Snow Totals Hit Several Colorado Ski Areas

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the largest and most widespread snow events so far this season hit the mountains of Colorado this week.
Several ski areas checked in Tuesday with 48-hour totals in excess of a foot.
Arapahoe Basin – 18″
Loveland – 17″
Keystone – 16″
Silverton – 14″
Telluride – 12″
Winter Park – 11″
Vail – 11″
Cooper – 11″
Breckenridge – 11″
Copper Mountain – 9″
Eldora – 8″
Granby Ranch – 8″
Beaver Creek – 8″
Aspen Snowmass – 7″
Steamboat – 6″
Sunlight – 6″
Monarch – 6″
Crested Butte – 5″
Scattered snow showers are possible over the next few days in Colorado’s mountains. A more potent snow maker is possible over the upcoming weekend.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.