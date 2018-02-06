Filed Under:Colorado Snow, Rocky Mountains, Skiing, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the largest and most widespread snow events so far this season hit the mountains of Colorado this week.

Double Digit Snow Totals Hit Several Colorado Ski Areas

(credit: Eldora)

Several ski areas checked in Tuesday with 48-hour totals in excess of a foot.

Arapahoe Basin – 18″
Loveland – 17″
Keystone – 16″
Silverton – 14″
Telluride – 12″
Winter Park – 11″
Vail – 11″
Cooper – 11″
Breckenridge – 11″
Copper Mountain – 9″
Eldora – 8″
Granby Ranch – 8″
Beaver Creek – 8″
Aspen Snowmass – 7″
Steamboat – 6″
Sunlight – 6″
Monarch – 6″
Crested Butte – 5″

Scattered snow showers are possible over the next few days in Colorado’s mountains. A more potent snow maker is possible over the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch