COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Coloradans across the state are mourning the loss of three sheriff’s deputies in the past five weeks. It’s a blow to the law enforcement community in the state and nationwide.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed while responding to a motor vehicle theft on Monday afternoon.

micah flick 2 via epc sheriff Colorado Mourns Loss Of 3 Deputies In 5 Weeks

Deputy Micah Flick (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Two other sheriff’s deputies were injured in the shooting along with a Colorado Springs police officer. The suspected gunman was shot and killed.

Flick is the third deputy to be shot and killed in the line of duty in the past five weeks. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time he was shot.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed Jan. 24 in Thornton while responding to an physical altercation. The suspected gunman, Dreion Dearing, 22, was arrested and remains in custody.

heath gumm Colorado Mourns Loss Of 3 Deputies In 5 Weeks

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve day when Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff’s deputies.

zack parrish Colorado Mourns Loss Of 3 Deputies In 5 Weeks

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Four other law enforcement officers and two civilians were wounded. The shootout ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.

The shootings have law enforcement across Colorado offering messages of support and commitment to the community.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted how difficult this year has been so far.

