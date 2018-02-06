Filed Under:Denver Police, Double Shooting, Local TV

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Two people were shot and a third was injured in an incident in the parking lot of a Denver apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Denver police say they responded to West Mississippi Avenue and South Federal Boulevard before 3 a.m When they arrived on scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say the men were transported with serious injuries.

A third victim was found a few blocks south, outside an apartment complex near Yale and Federal Boulevard. Officers say that is where the original incident and shooting occurred. That victim was suffering from a minor leg injury.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Police on scene say they are investigating whether drugs played a role.

There has been no description of possible suspects.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Denver police.

