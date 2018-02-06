By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service announced new restrictions this week for camping along Guanella Pass Road between Georgetown and the top of the pass.
The new rules take effect March 1 and prohibit parking, camping and campfires in undesignated areas within a quarter-mile of the roadway between the hours of 10pm and 6am.
The restrictions also apply to portions of Leavenworth Road and all of Silver Dollar Lake Road.
Forest Service officials say concentrated impacts from visitors are causing safety concerns, damaging natural resources and threatening Georgetown’s water supply.
Visitors may still camp and have campfires in any of the five developed campgrounds along the road corridor, including 70 developed campsites and 30 designated dispersed sites.
Parking will be allowed in designated parking areas and hikers can hike the Mount Bierstadt Trail at any time.
Backpackers will be allowed to hike out of the restricted area to camp and the area will be open to anyone outside of the restricted times for activities including parking, picnicking, hiking, biking, fishing, hunting and viewing wildlife.
