Former Bronco and Super Bowl 50 Champion Ryan Harris joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ryan Harris, who is from Minnesota, was in his hometown for Super Bowl LII working with NFL Operations and NFL Player Engagement.
“It was amazing. To be able to see a lot of the same radio stations that I did interviews for as a young kid back there … I got to see so many of my teammates that were out there. Really a great time and a great atmosphere,” said Harris.
The story of the game was Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles who was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and hauling in a receiving touchdown.
“He couldn’t have played better,” said Harris. “I know he had that one interception … but Nick Foles made himself a lot of money and probably got the Philadelphia Eagles some draft picks as well,” Harris added in reference to the speculation that Philadelphia may try to trade Foles in the offseason. Foles is entering the final year of his current deal with the Eagles.
Harris also weighed in on the Broncos and the speculation surrounding Kirk Cousins potentially coming to Denver.
“This issue is … Minnesota is going to make a run at him as well, so another name to think of is Case Keenum. Keenum is going to be available as well, and maybe Sam Bradford. So between Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford Denver could have a good quarterback, a consistently performing quarterback in a matter of months.”
NFL free agency begins on March 14.