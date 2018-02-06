EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County coroner identified a 24-year-old man who died while backcountry skiing.
Officials say the body of Samuel Failla of New Jersey was recovered from East Vail on Tuesday.
He was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. by a friend who was rescued on Monday night after calling 911.
Officials say the rescued victim assumed Failla made it out on his own and didn’t tell first responders they were in the backcountry together.
The cause of death has not been released.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.
You can text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.