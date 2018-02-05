AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Aurora woman was convicted in the death of her infant son during a co-sleeping arrangement just years after the death of another infant in a similar manner.
Tierra Collins was convicted in the death of her 3-month-old son, Nazairean Newton on June 29, 2016. Collins was drunk and high when her son died.
Collins, 29, will be sentenced on the misdemeanor count of child abuse on March 9. The child’s father, Gregory Newton is scheduled for trial on Feb. 28.
Investigators have learned that the couple lost their 6-month-old son Azyian Newton in July 2014 in a nearly identical co-sleeping incident.
The judge allowed the evidence from the first death to be used in the trial.
“Parenting is one the most important responsibilities you’ll ever have. It requires you to make sacrifices, requires you change your behavior, and requires you to put someone other than yourself first,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Ferrin, who prosecuted the case, in a statement. “Sadly, Tierra Collins was unwilling to do these things, and as a result she put her son’s life at risk.”
“There are few cases as challenging as the death of a baby in the presumed safety of a parent’s bed. But standing up for the voiceless and the most vulnerable amongst us is our mission,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a statement. “Getting drunk and high in someone’s home may be a reality for some adults, but when that conduct puts at risk a baby, it is a crime. The right and ability to have children comes with the obligation to protect them from harm. Here, Collins put her interest in drugs and alcohol above her duty to her baby.”
Collins faces trial in the death of Azyian on May 30.