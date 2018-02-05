COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three officers, two El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer, have been shot in Colorado Springs.

CBS4 has learned a deputy has died.

This is happening near N. Murray Boulevard and Galley Road. A number of suspects have also been shot. Police say all suspect have been accounted for.

Details about the shooting are extremely limited. It’s not clear which agency the officers belong to, or what caused the shooting.

