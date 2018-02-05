BREAKING NEWS: 4 officers & 1 civilian shot, 1 deputy killed as officers respond to 'active scene' in Colorado Springs (Full Story)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office has identified a deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Monday afternoon.

They say Deputy Micah Flick was shot while responding to a motor vehicle theft investigation.

micah flick el paso co sheriffs 2010 annual report Sheriffs Office Identifies Deputy Killed In Shooting

Deputy Micah Flick (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Flick was one of three deputies, a Colorado Springs Police officer and a civilian who were all shot in the situation.

Deputy Flick leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old twins. Monday was his 11th anniversary of being with the sheriff’s office.

kktv csprings shooting Sheriffs Office Identifies Deputy Killed In Shooting

Scene of a shooting involving three officers in Colorado Springs. (credit: CBS)

A procession for him has been determined to start at 7:30 p.m. at St. Vrain and Hancock and will head to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Gov. John Hickenlooper offered a statement following the deadly shooting:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

