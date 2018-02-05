COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:CDOT, Clear Creek County, Georgetown, Interstate 70, Local TV

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy conditions are expected in Colorado’s high country on Monday, and the day started out with strong winds there that caused some problems.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the mountains until Tuesday morning.

The strong winds were likely a factor in the crash of a truck on Interstate 70 near Georgetown sometime before 6:30 a.m. The semi jackknifed in the westbound lanes, and that led to an extended highway closure.

mountain snow Semi Crashes As Strong Winds Blow Into The Mountains

(credit: CDOT)

By 8 a.m. the accident was cleared up and traffic was moving smoothly again.

