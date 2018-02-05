GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy conditions are expected in Colorado’s high country on Monday, and the day started out with strong winds there that caused some problems.
A winter weather advisory is in effect in the mountains until Tuesday morning.
The strong winds were likely a factor in the crash of a truck on Interstate 70 near Georgetown sometime before 6:30 a.m. The semi jackknifed in the westbound lanes, and that led to an extended highway closure.
By 8 a.m. the accident was cleared up and traffic was moving smoothly again.