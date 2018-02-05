AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some heart patients at the University of Colorado Hospital were treated to a few special visitors on Monday.
Paralympic medalists Allison Jones and Sophia Herzog joined Olympic medalist Erik Johnson at the hospital in Aurora.
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
The Olympians visited patients staying on the cardiac floor and showed off their medals. They also talked to the patients about their Olympic experiences.
One patient was scheduled for a heart transplant just hours after the visit, “I got a call that I was getting my heart this afternoon.”
The athletes were very supportive, “Wow! Good for you. That’s great. We’re going to be pulling for you.”
February is American Heart Month.