Olympians Visit Heart Patients For American Heart MonthSome heart patients at the University of Colorado Hospital were treated to a few special visitors on Monday.

Chemical In McDonald's Fries May Cure Baldness, Study ClaimsScientists say that a chemical used in the cooking of the fast food chain's french fries may hold the cure for baldness.

Nursing Homes Misuse Drugs To Control Residents, Report ClaimsA scandalous new report is claiming that nursing homes across the U.S. are misusing prescription drugs in order to control the behavior of elderly patients with dementia.

Alabama May Make It Illegal To Smoke Cigarettes In A Car If A Child Is PresentThe bill would make it illegal to smoke a tobacco product if anyone under 19 is in the car, whether the vehicle is moving or parked.

56 Death Certificates Received Since Colorado 'Aid-In-Dying' Law's PassageColorado officials say 56 residents of the state who were terminally ill have died after receiving an "aid-in-dying" prescription from their doctors.

Tall Husbands And Short Wives Make For Great Marriages, Study FindsIn the study, researchers surveyed 8,000 participants, and found a correlation between the husband’s height and the wife’s happiness.