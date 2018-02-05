COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Longmont continue to search for a man they say ran over one of their own last week.

longmont manhunt pkg transfer frame 300 Police Search For Man Accused Of Running Over Officer

(credit: CBS)

It started when an officer stopped by a residence near 8th Avenue and Main Street on Friday and found exactly who officers had been looking for, Richard Jeffs.

richard jeffs from longmont pd Police Search For Man Accused Of Running Over Officer

Richard Jeffs (credit: Longmont Police)

“When our officer was in contact with him he backed out of a space and essentially caught the officer with the door and drug our officer into the street,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Satur of Longmont Police.

Satur says Jeffs backed out across four lanes of traffic on Main Street, which was busy with Friday rush hour traffic, then got away.

longmont manhunt pkg transfer frame 0 Police Search For Man Accused Of Running Over Officer

(credit: CBS)

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries where he was treated and released. He continues to recover at home.

longmont manhunt pkg transfer frame 670 Police Search For Man Accused Of Running Over Officer

(credit: CBS)

Police are still looking for Jeffs. Court documents state he has previous convictions including forgery and identity theft.

They say it’s important they find him because his apparent reckless behavior is a danger the community and their officers.

Police have a few leads and are following up on them, but in the mean time they are asking for the public’s help.

longmont manhunt pkg transfer frame 1120 Police Search For Man Accused Of Running Over Officer

(credit: CBS)

They say if you know anything about Jeffs or where he is, to let them know.

“I suspect some people know him, know where he’s at and we would like them to call,” said Satur.

Longmont police say he could be driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee. If you have any information on Mr. Jeffs’ or his whereabouts call police or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

