BREAKING NEWS: 4 officers & 1 civilian shot, 1 deputy killed as officers respond to 'active scene' in Colorado Springs (Full Story)
Filed Under:Colorado Politics, Craigslist, Jonathan Singer, Local TV, Marijuana Delivery, Marijuana In Colorado

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill before the Colorado State Legislature would allow legalized delivery of marijuana.

State Rep. Jonathan Singer and others are behind the push to make delivery of pot in Colorado legal.

pot delivery 6pkg transfer frame 450 State Lawmakers Push For Bill To Legalize Marijuana Delivery

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews State Rep. Jonathan Singer. (credit: CBS)

“We already have liquor delivery and people are able to get their prescription drugs delivered to their door,” he told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

He says marijuana delivery is the next logical step.

But we found it’s already going on through the black market. Craigslist is loaded with marijuana sellers offering delivery.

pot delivery 6pkg transfer frame 1020 State Lawmakers Push For Bill To Legalize Marijuana Delivery

(credit: CBS)

In the past, CBS4 showed such deliveries were happening to locations the buyer specified. Then the seller would ask for “donations” for their services.

pot delivery 6pkg transfer frame 1140 State Lawmakers Push For Bill To Legalize Marijuana Delivery

(credit: CBS)

On Monday, CBS4 tried again. We texted one ad offering marijuana delivery.

The person answered: “Sup Bro??”

“Can u (sic) deliver weed downtown Denver” CBS4 asked. The advertiser responded, “What quantity do you need and how soon do you need it?”

pot delivery 6pkg transfer frame 1620 State Lawmakers Push For Bill To Legalize Marijuana Delivery

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 showed Singer how the text exchanged continued.

“I say ‘Want to make sure it’s legal.’ He says ‘It is bro.’ Is it?” Sallinger asked.

“It shouldn’t be and that’s what we need to do take it out of the shadows and a regulated system,” Singer said.

That’s what other states have done and maybe too, Colorado. Oregon, California, and Nevada have had some form of legalized marijuana delivery.

It was introduced last year in the Colorado legislature and failed then. Sponsors are hoping this time around will be different.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch