By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill before the Colorado State Legislature would allow legalized delivery of marijuana.

State Rep. Jonathan Singer and others are behind the push to make delivery of pot in Colorado legal.

“We already have liquor delivery and people are able to get their prescription drugs delivered to their door,” he told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

He says marijuana delivery is the next logical step.

But we found it’s already going on through the black market. Craigslist is loaded with marijuana sellers offering delivery.

In the past, CBS4 showed such deliveries were happening to locations the buyer specified. Then the seller would ask for “donations” for their services.

On Monday, CBS4 tried again. We texted one ad offering marijuana delivery.

The person answered: “Sup Bro??”

“Can u (sic) deliver weed downtown Denver” CBS4 asked. The advertiser responded, “What quantity do you need and how soon do you need it?”

CBS4 showed Singer how the text exchanged continued.

“I say ‘Want to make sure it’s legal.’ He says ‘It is bro.’ Is it?” Sallinger asked.

“It shouldn’t be and that’s what we need to do take it out of the shadows and a regulated system,” Singer said.

That’s what other states have done and maybe too, Colorado. Oregon, California, and Nevada have had some form of legalized marijuana delivery.

It was introduced last year in the Colorado legislature and failed then. Sponsors are hoping this time around will be different.

