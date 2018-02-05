By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will produce snow over the northern and central mountains of Colorado through Tuesday. Wind will also be an issue with gusts over 60 mph in the mountains causing considerable blowing and drifting snow. In the metro area, gusts will top 30 mph at times.

The snow will stay far to the west of Denver during the day on Monday but isolated rain showers are possible during the afternoon. Then by 5 p.m. it should be cold enough for snow in the metro area but only some of us will actually experience snow due to the “banded” nature of the precipitation. Where the bands setup, there could be up to 3″ of accumulation including anywhere around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The chance for snow along the Front Range should largely wrap up by midnight while snow and wind continues in the mountains through at least early Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 a.m. Tuesday for all areas above 9,000 feet along and north of Highway 50 including the I-70 corridor through Summit and Eagle Counties.



More snow will hit the mountains on Tuesday and Tuesday night before drier weather arrives statewide for Wednesday and Thursday. Denver and the Front Range will be dry Tuesday through Friday with a gradually warming trend. Highs on Thursday should come close to 60° in Denver.

Then the weather changes again for the weekend with a good chance for snow in the mountains and at least a chance for snow along the front Range on Saturday and maybe Sunday as well.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.