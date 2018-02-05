DENVER (CBS4)– Lawmakers are once again taking up the issue of full-day kindergarten and who pays for it. A proposed bill will be discussed at the state Capitol on Monday.
There have been numerous attempts to pass a similar bill by both Democrats and Republicans, but all have failed in the past.
Right now most Colorado school districts do offer full-day kindergarten, but the state only pays half the cost. That means parents have to pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket if they want their child to attend full-day classes.
Sen. Andy Kerr, a Democrat representing Lakewood, is leading the bill which would create a measure for voters, asking them to allow the state to spend above the cap that is imposed by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights or TABOR. The bill states that with the vote of taxpayers, the general assembly can retain and spend additional revenue under current law.
That revenue would then go towards funding full-day kindergarten classes across the state.
Supporters of full-day kindergarten say to keep up with the growing requirements of 21st century learning, young students need more time in the classroom to succeed.
The bill will be discussed Monday afternoon.
