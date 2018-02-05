FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– In a recent prostitution sting, the Fort Collins Police Department received more than 440 responses to online ads for sexual services.
Investigators said more than 20 of the 444 responders physically showed up at a sting location, expecting sexual encounters, but were met instead by officers.
Police said the ads were placed on buy, sell and trade websites. While 444 responded, only 21 were cited. In total, those who physically responded to the ad agreed to pay $2,745 in exchange for sexual acts.
Police said the sting was conducted to help battle to issue of human trafficking in Larimer County.
“Many citizens don’t believe prostitution or human trafficking is an issue in Northern Colorado,” said Fort Collins Police Officer Rob Knab.
