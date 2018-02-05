DENVER (CBS4)– The names of the victims in a double homicide over the weekend have been released.
The Denver coroner has released the names of those shot and killed in the Montbello neighborhood on Saturday as Byron Ware, 17, and Abisai Ponce Gutierrez, 18. Both were killed from a gunshot wound.
Police say the initial call was a report of a shooting near Andrews Drive and East Elgin Place at around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators later determined that Ware and Gutierrez were killed and a third man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Octavio Morales, 18, has been named a suspect in this case.
Details about the victims or what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Police are asking the public for help with any information about the situation.