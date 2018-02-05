COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

(CBS4) – The man dubbed “hatchet man” for making threats to hikers and bicyclists in El Paso County has been extradited to Indiana.

Daniel Nations went before a judge for an initial hearing in Johnson County, Indiana.

Hatchet Man Extradited From Colorado To Indiana

Daniel Nations (credit: Johnson County, Ind.)

He was once a person of interest in the murders of two teenagers.

Nations is now accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Indiana authorities have interviewed Nations in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. Both were found dead after they didn’t return home from a hike last February.



Liberty German and Abby Williams

Daniel Nations pleaded guilty last month to threatening people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last September and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. The death of a cyclist in that same area is still under investigation.

State police in Indiana say they are not actively investigating Nations for the murder of the two young girls.

