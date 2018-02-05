(CBS4) – The man dubbed “hatchet man” for making threats to hikers and bicyclists in El Paso County has been extradited to Indiana.
Daniel Nations went before a judge for an initial hearing in Johnson County, Indiana.
He was once a person of interest in the murders of two teenagers.
Nations is now accused of failing to register as a sex offender.
Indiana authorities have interviewed Nations in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. Both were found dead after they didn’t return home from a hike last February.
Daniel Nations pleaded guilty last month to threatening people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last September and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. The death of a cyclist in that same area is still under investigation.
State police in Indiana say they are not actively investigating Nations for the murder of the two young girls.