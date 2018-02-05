HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey has been named the next head football coach at Valor Christian High School.
“Ed has been a part of the Valor community for nine years, and now we’re honored to call him Coach McCaffrey,” Athletic Director Jamie Heiner said in a statement released Monday.
McCaffrey’s four sons have all attended Valor Christian and have played for the Eagles.
“I am committed to the Valor community and genuinely care about our student-athletes as I have prayed and cheered for them at every football game since 2009,” McCaffrey was quoted as saying. “Today I no longer play the game, but I continue to live a life filled with faith, family and football.”