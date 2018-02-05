COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey has been named the next head football coach at Valor Christian High School.

“Ed has been a part of the Valor community for nine years, and now we’re honored to call him Coach McCaffrey,” Athletic Director Jamie Heiner said in a statement released Monday.

gettyimages 161009523 Broncos Great Ed McCaffrey Named Head Football Coach At Valor Christian

Denver Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey runs a play during practice at the Broncos mini-camp at the Dove Valley training facility in June 2001. (Photo By Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

McCaffrey’s four sons have all attended Valor Christian and have played for the Eagles.

“I am committed to the Valor community and genuinely care about our student-athletes as I have prayed and cheered for them at every football game since 2009,” McCaffrey was quoted as saying. “Today I no longer play the game, but I continue to live a life filled with faith, family and football.”

