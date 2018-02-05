GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A dog was rescued from an avalanche-prone area by climbers after search and rescue crews couldn’t reach the animal.
Grand County Search and Rescue crews say they were unable to get to the dog named “Yoshi” on Berthoud Pass on Saturday night because of dangerous avalanche conditions.
Rescuers were also on another call for a snowmobiler on Rabbit Ears Pass.
On Sunday morning, Grand County personnel met the dog’s owner at Berthoud Pass where crews discussed all the options to saving the dog. The animal was trapped in an area where snowmobiling wasn’t possible because of rocky cliffs.
“We were trying everything and everyone said it was too dangerous,” said Richard Jones with Grand County Search & Rescue.
The crews ran into a pair of experienced technical climbers who had all their gear and they offered to ascend the cliff bands. They climbed from the bottom, got to the dog and brought him down.
It was the same location where a snowboarder and a dog were killed in an avalanche eight years ago.