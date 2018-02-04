Filed Under:Super Bowl LII
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops a pass inteded for him from teammate Rob Gronkowski #87 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS4) – It was a scene you don’t see often — Tom Brady in the open field reaching up for a pass.

Incompletion: Tom Brady Tries To Catch A Pass On Trick Play

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots ran a trick play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium which featured an unexpected reverse in the backfield.

Incompletion: Tom Brady Tries To Catch A Pass On Trick Play

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On third down with 12 minutes left in the second quarter Brady lined up in the shotgun. He handed off to James White who started to the left. Brady then jogged to the right without the ball. Then White flipped it back to Danny Amendola who was coming across the backfield in the opposite direction.

Incompletion: Tom Brady Tries To Catch A Pass On Trick Play

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Amendola then tossed a pass to Brady and Brady was open downfield but couldn’t haul the ball in.

Incompletion: Tom Brady Tries To Catch A Pass On Trick Play

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Brady looked disappointed when the play didn’t work.

Later in the second quarter the Philadelphia Eagles also ran a trick play involving a quarterback catching a pass, but this one worked. Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass that brought the Eagles’ lead over the Patriots to 21-12.

