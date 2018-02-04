MINNEAPOLIS (CBS4) – It was a scene you don’t see often — Tom Brady in the open field reaching up for a pass.
The New England Patriots ran a trick play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium which featured an unexpected reverse in the backfield.
On third down with 12 minutes left in the second quarter Brady lined up in the shotgun. He handed off to James White who started to the left. Brady then jogged to the right without the ball. Then White flipped it back to Danny Amendola who was coming across the backfield in the opposite direction.
Amendola then tossed a pass to Brady and Brady was open downfield but couldn’t haul the ball in.
Brady looked disappointed when the play didn’t work.
Later in the second quarter the Philadelphia Eagles also ran a trick play involving a quarterback catching a pass, but this one worked. Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass that brought the Eagles’ lead over the Patriots to 21-12.
