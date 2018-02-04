Filed Under:Justin Timberlake
An image of the late US musician Prince is projected on a large screen as Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the Super Bowl LII halftime show at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Justin Timberlake has paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of “I Would Die 4 U.”

gettyimages 914319540 Timberlake Pays Tribute To Prince In Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The singer’s set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. Timberlake emerged from into the stadium and performed a dance-filled set that included “Sexyback” and “Cry Me A River.”

gettyimages 914321898 Timberlake Pays Tribute To Prince In Super Bowl Halftime Show

An image of the late US musician Prince is projected on a large screen as Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the Super Bowl LII halftime show at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Timberlake danced atop the NFL logo and then with a marching band for “Suit & Tie.”

The singer kept on his feet before taking a seat at a white piano to perform “I Would Die 4 U” with footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium.

PHOTO GALLERY: Super Bowl LII

Before the game, there were rumors that Timberlake would use a hologram of Prince during his performance, drawing criticism from fans and those who knew the late superstar.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch