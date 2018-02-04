Filed Under:Colorado Bureau Of Investigations, Donthe Lucas, Kelsie Schelling, Local TV, Missing Woman, Pueblo, Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – It was five years ago on Sunday when a pregnant Colorado woman disappeared in Pueblo.

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

Kelsie Schelling, 21, drove from Denver to Pueblo to visit her then-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, on Feb. 4, 2013.

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police Dept.)

Schelling’s family and friends have been searching for her, but her body has never been found.

Family and friends hold a vigil for Kelsie Schelling. (credit: CBS)

Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrested Lucas in connection with  Schelling’s murder.

(credit: CBS)

A prayer vigil was held for Schelling in the Walmart parking lot in Pueblo on Saturday. That was where her car was last spotted.

