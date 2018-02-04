PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – It was five years ago on Sunday when a pregnant Colorado woman disappeared in Pueblo.
Kelsie Schelling, 21, drove from Denver to Pueblo to visit her then-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, on Feb. 4, 2013.
Schelling’s family and friends have been searching for her, but her body has never been found.
Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrested Lucas in connection with Schelling’s murder.
A prayer vigil was held for Schelling in the Walmart parking lot in Pueblo on Saturday. That was where her car was last spotted.