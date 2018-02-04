DENVER (CBS4) – A new “NFL Bad Lip Reading” video was released this weekend, and the Broncos forgettable 2017 season seems to have been forgotten by the creators of the video.
Former Broncos Sylvester Williams is the only player to appear in a Broncos uniform in the video (1 minute, 16 seconds in). The Broncos and Williams parted ways in March 2017 and he currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.
The video was released on Saturday, one day ahead of Super Bowl LII. It has a heavy dose of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as well as the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Broncos coach John Fox is seen at 3:28 yelling at a referee. Fox, who coached the Chicago Bears last season, hilariously yells “You said that I’d finally get a sticker!!”