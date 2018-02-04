Filed Under:Denver Broncos, NFL Bad Lip Reading

DENVER (CBS4) – A new “NFL Bad Lip Reading” video was released this weekend, and the Broncos forgettable 2017 season seems to have been forgotten by the creators of the video.

Former Broncos Sylvester Williams is the only player to appear in a Broncos uniform in the video (1 minute, 16 seconds in). The Broncos and Williams parted ways in March 2017 and he currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.

The video was released on Saturday, one day ahead of Super Bowl LII. It has a heavy dose of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as well as the Philadelphia Eagles.

PHOTO GALLERY: Super Bowl LII

Former Broncos coach John Fox is seen at 3:28 yelling at a referee. Fox, who coached the Chicago Bears last season, hilariously yells “You said that I’d finally get a sticker!!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch