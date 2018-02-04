DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos safety Brian Dawkins was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Dawkins played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1996 to 2008 and was on the Broncos from 2009 to 2011.
“We’re very happy for Brian Dawkins on his well-deserved election,” said Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis. “Here in Denver, Brian made multiple Pro Bowls as an inspirational leader for our team and was a standout in the community.”
Dawkins received at least 80 percent support from the Hall of Fame voters. Other former players who were elected were Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile. Contributor Bobby Beathard was also elected.
There are five former Broncos in the Hall of Fame: John Elway, Floyd Little, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis.