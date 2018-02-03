Filed Under:Boulder County, Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police, richard jeffs

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was hurt while trying to a man in Longmont on Friday.

The officer was questioning Richard Jeffs near 8th and Main. The officer recognized him and knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Jeffs got into a car and backed over the officer.

richard jeffs from longmont pd Police Search For Wanted Man Accused Of Running Over Officer

(credit: Longmont Police)

The officer was taken to Longmont United Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Jeffs is currently on the run in a gray 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate KLQ739.

He has a warrant for sentencing on forgery of checks.

