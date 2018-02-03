LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was hurt while trying to a man in Longmont on Friday.
The officer was questioning Richard Jeffs near 8th and Main. The officer recognized him and knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Jeffs got into a car and backed over the officer.
The officer was taken to Longmont United Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Jeffs is currently on the run in a gray 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate KLQ739.
He has a warrant for sentencing on forgery of checks.