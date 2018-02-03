By Michael Abeyta

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police spent hours on Friday night looking for a man they say ran over one of their own.

It started when an officer stopped by a residence near 8th Avenue and Main Street and found exactly who officers had been looking for, Richard Jeffs.

“When our officer was in contact with him he backed out of a space and essentially caught the officer with the door and drug our officer into the street,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Satur of Longmont Police.

Satur says Jeffs backed out across four lanes of traffic on Main Street, which was busy with Friday rush hour traffic, then got away.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries where he was treated and released.

“He’s home. He’s got family around him. He still seems to be in good spirits and we’re very thankful for that,” said Satur.

Police are still looking for Jeffs. Court documents state he has previous convictions including forgery and identity theft.

They say it’s important they find him because his apparent reckless behavior is a danger the community and their officers.

“He’s demonstrating that he’s willing to carry out violence against the police,” said Satur.

Police have a few leads and are following up on them, but in the mean time they are asking for the public’s help.

They say if you know anything about Jeffs or where he is, to let them know.

“I suspect some people know him, know where he’s at and we would like them to call,” said Satur.

Longmont police say he could be driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee. If you have any information on Mr. Jeffs’ or his whereabouts call police or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

