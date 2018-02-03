DENVER (CBS4) – The jet stream is feeding copious amounts of moisture and cold air into the northern mountains of Colorado this weekend. We have Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from southern Wyoming down to just north of I-70 through early Sunday afternoon.
Some of the winds could gust from 40 to 60 mph along with some areas seeing up to a foot of snow.
For the Denver metro area Saturday will be mild temperature-wise but, quite windy from time to time. As this latest storm system tracks across the state Saturday night into Sunday there is yet another chance for freezing drizzle mixed with or changing to flurries by Sunday morning. Superbowl Sunday will be much colder as well. With eastern Colorado temperatures only making it into the 30s and 40s.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.