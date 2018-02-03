LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A young Colorado girl helped deputies working at Deputy Heath Gumm’s funeral stay nourished.
Miley and her mother provided snack packs for those officers along the procession route on Friday.
It was one show of support out of many from the community.
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
Residents held American and Thin Blue Line flags as a symbol of respect. They told CBS4 this was the least they could do for a deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.
“Honoring a life that was taken too quickly and valuing what we have here in America,” said one onlooker.
More than $7,000 has been raised for Deputy Gumm’s family through the Colorado Police Officers Foundation.
How wonderful is that young lady and her mother to think of those standing where they cannot get nourishment during such an important event. I love them.
The corporate news is a sight to behold — some are still buying anyway.