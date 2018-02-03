Filed Under:Adams County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County, Deputy Gumm Funeral, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Lafatyette, Local TV

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A young Colorado girl helped deputies working at Deputy Heath Gumm’s funeral stay nourished.

procession support jeffco sheriff twitter Hundreds Come Out To Help, Support Law Enforcement During Procession

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Miley and her mother provided snack packs for those officers along the procession route on Friday.

deputy gumm procession people from dale Hundreds Come Out To Help, Support Law Enforcement During Procession

(credit: CBS)

It was one show of support out of many from the community.

Residents held American and Thin Blue Line flags as a symbol of respect. They told CBS4 this was the least they could do for a deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.

gumm procession 6pkg transfer frame 840 Hundreds Come Out To Help, Support Law Enforcement During Procession

(credit: CBS)

“Honoring a life that was taken too quickly and valuing what we have here in America,” said one onlooker.

gumm procession 6pkg transfer frame 120 Hundreds Come Out To Help, Support Law Enforcement During Procession

(credit: CBS)

More than $7,000 has been raised for Deputy Gumm’s family through the Colorado Police Officers Foundation.

Comments (2)
  1. Ann Pirie says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    How wonderful is that young lady and her mother to think of those standing where they cannot get nourishment during such an important event. I love them.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Robert Chase says:
    February 3, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    The corporate news is a sight to behold — some are still buying anyway.

    Reply Report comment

