CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people came to show support for Deputy Zack Parrish who was killed in the line of duty more than a month ago.
The Douglas County sheriff lead the first wave of a 5K race in Parrish’s honor.
Law enforcement from all over the Denver metro area signed up, including Lakewood Police, West Metro SWAT and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Parrish’s wife, Gracie, was also there. She spoke to the crowd and thanked them for all of the support.
“The words ‘Thank you’ don’t seem adequate as a way to describe the way I feel. You’ve blown me away with your generosity and love. So, even though these two words fall short of everything that you’ve done for me from the bottom of my heart I thank each and every one of you for supporting me and loving me so well during the worst season of my life,” said Gracie.
Money raised from Saturday’s event will go toward the Parrish family and the Fallen Officer’s Fund.