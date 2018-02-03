Filed Under:Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts of America, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers helped unload dozens of Girl Scout cookie boxes at Elitch Gardens on Saturday. Cookies officially go on sale on Sunday.

This year, the scouts are bringing back S’mores and Toffee Tastic cookies.

girl scout cookies 5vo transfer frame 0 Volunteers Unload Girl Scout Cookie Boxes Ahead Of Official Season

(credit: CBS)

Each box you buy helps fund adventures for girls all over Colorado, while the sales give the scouts lifelong skills.

“The things I learn about selling Girl Scout cookies is usually goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics really,” said Diana Baker.

The Girl Scouts have a cookie locator online if you are looking for somewhere to buy cookies.

