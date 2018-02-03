Alabama May Make It Illegal To Smoke Cigarettes In A Car If A Child Is PresentThe bill would make it illegal to smoke a tobacco product if anyone under 19 is in the car, whether the vehicle is moving or parked.

56 Death Certificates Received Since Colorado 'Aid-In-Dying' Law's PassageColorado officials say 56 residents of the state who were terminally ill have died after receiving an "aid-in-dying" prescription from their doctors.

Tall Husbands And Short Wives Make For Great Marriages, Study FindsIn the study, researchers surveyed 8,000 participants, and found a correlation between the husband’s height and the wife’s happiness.

'CannaVan' Takes To The Streets To Study Pot & Health EffectsEven though Colorado and many other states have legalized marijuana, federal law still prohibits scientists from studying the drug and its health effects.

Nurses Create Support Group For Aftermath Of ICUAn estimated six million patients spend time in intensive care in the U.S. every year. In the hospital, it's a fight for survival.

Number Of Flu Hospitalizations In Colorado Down AgainThe number of people hospitalized from the flu in Colorado continues to go down.