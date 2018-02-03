DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers helped unload dozens of Girl Scout cookie boxes at Elitch Gardens on Saturday. Cookies officially go on sale on Sunday.
This year, the scouts are bringing back S’mores and Toffee Tastic cookies.
Each box you buy helps fund adventures for girls all over Colorado, while the sales give the scouts lifelong skills.
“The things I learn about selling Girl Scout cookies is usually goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics really,” said Diana Baker.
The Girl Scouts have a cookie locator online if you are looking for somewhere to buy cookies.