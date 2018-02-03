Filed Under:Cherry Creek State Park, Ice Rescue, Local TV, South Metro Fire Rescue

CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters spent time at Cherry Creek State Park refreshing their ice rescue skills.

smrescue4 Firefighters Warn Of Dicey, Icy Waters With Fluctuating Temperatures

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

They practiced a number of scenarios at the lake while reminding the public to leave the rescuing to them when a person or animal falls through an icy body of water.

smrescue1 Firefighters Warn Of Dicey, Icy Waters With Fluctuating Temperatures

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

They say call 911 immediately and stay on shore.

smrescue3 Firefighters Warn Of Dicey, Icy Waters With Fluctuating Temperatures

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Officials urge the public to be especially careful around frozen ponds and lakes right now because of the fluctuating temperatures.

