CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters spent time at Cherry Creek State Park refreshing their ice rescue skills.
They practiced a number of scenarios at the lake while reminding the public to leave the rescuing to them when a person or animal falls through an icy body of water.
They say call 911 immediately and stay on shore.
Officials urge the public to be especially careful around frozen ponds and lakes right now because of the fluctuating temperatures.
