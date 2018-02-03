DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado couple quickly went from a family of two to a family of six.
Hannah Fair and her husband had been trying for a family for years. Now, they’re the parents of quadruplets; three girls and one boy.
Helen, Francis, Mary Kathryn and Harry were all born within two minutes of each other at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center.
“It actually went very quickly. Our little boy, Harry, was the first one out, and he was screaming. I asked ‘Are the others crying? Are they crying?’ Because I could only hear Harry screaming his head off,” said Hannah.
This is the family’s doctor’s, Richard Porreco, 24th set of quadruplets he’s delivered.
The babies are still in the NICU after making their grand entrance.