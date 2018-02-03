Filed Under:Local TV, Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, Quadruplets

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado couple quickly went from a family of two to a family of six.

Hannah Fair and her husband had been trying for a family for years. Now, they’re the parents of quadruplets; three girls and one boy.

psl quads 4 from psl Colorado Family Adds Quadruplets; 24th Set For Familys Doctor

Quadruplets born at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center (credit: PSL)

Helen, Francis, Mary Kathryn and Harry were all born within two minutes of each other at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center.

psl quads 3 meyers Colorado Family Adds Quadruplets; 24th Set For Familys Doctor

(credit: CBS)

“It actually went very quickly. Our little boy, Harry, was the first one out, and he was screaming. I asked ‘Are the others crying? Are they crying?’ Because I could only hear Harry screaming his head off,” said Hannah.

psl quads 2 meyers Colorado Family Adds Quadruplets; 24th Set For Familys Doctor

(credit: CBS)

This is the family’s doctor’s, Richard Porreco, 24th set of quadruplets he’s delivered.

psl quads 1 meyers Colorado Family Adds Quadruplets; 24th Set For Familys Doctor

Hannah Fair (credit: CBS)

The babies are still in the NICU after making their grand entrance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch