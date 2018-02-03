Filed Under:gala, The Cable Center, Veterans, Veterans Passport To Hope

DENVER (CBS) – Veteran’s Passport to Hope is hosting its 6th annual Gala this year.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping veterans throughout Colorado; leaders say the organization has helped almost 11,000 veterans through fundraising events.

The Gala is scheduled for Feb. 22, at The Cable Center.

Organizers say the event will include appetizers from Sailor Jerry’s and Breckenridge Brewery. There will also be live and silent auctions, featuring a new Infinity from Infinity of Denver.

For more information on how you can attend, visit http://www.veteranspassport2hope.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch