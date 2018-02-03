DENVER (CBS) – Veteran’s Passport to Hope is hosting its 6th annual Gala this year.
The non-profit is dedicated to helping veterans throughout Colorado; leaders say the organization has helped almost 11,000 veterans through fundraising events.
The Gala is scheduled for Feb. 22, at The Cable Center.
Organizers say the event will include appetizers from Sailor Jerry’s and Breckenridge Brewery. There will also be live and silent auctions, featuring a new Infinity from Infinity of Denver.
For more information on how you can attend, visit http://www.veteranspassport2hope.org.