DENVER (CBS4) – Good news for Bruno Mars fans in Colorado! The pop star is bringing his 24K Magic Tour to Denver, for real this time.

gettyimages 800847324 Bruno Mars Finally Announces Rescheduled Denver Concert

Bruno Mars (credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Last October Mars canceled his Denver tour stop only a few days before it was scheduled to happen. That concert was supposed to have taken place at the Pepsi Center, but the singer came down with a severe sinus infection.

On Friday Mars announced the cities for his 24K Magic World Tour, and they include Denver. However, Denver’s date has not been released.

The Grammy award winner will perform with singer Cardi B. She’s featured in Bruno Mars’ hit “Finesse.”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.

After the October cancellation, Mars pleaded for his Colorado fans to forgive him. And this week Mars took to Twitter to remind Denverites that he wouldn’t forget them.

“Denver I didn’t forget about you.” He tweeted with a smiley face.

