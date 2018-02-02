Filed Under:Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver Center Theatre Company, New Shows in Denver, Wedding Disaster Play, Zoey's Perfect Wedding

DENVER (CBS4) – With a title like “Zoey’s Perfect Wedding”, you have a good idea what you’re in for, everything that possibly can go wrong will go wrong.

“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” (credit DCPA)

Unplanned toasts go off the rails, established marriages collapse as new ones take root, major life decisions are made while stupifyingly drunk or high, and a cake ceremony you won’t soon forget.

“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” (credit DCPA)

“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” is a wildly funny fiasco. The show also includes profanity, graphic sexual language and situations. The DCPA Theatre Company recommends that audience members be over the age of 17.

“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” (credit DCPA)

“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” runs through February 25th at the Space Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

