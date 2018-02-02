DENVER (CBS4) – With a title like “Zoey’s Perfect Wedding”, you have a good idea what you’re in for, everything that possibly can go wrong will go wrong.
Unplanned toasts go off the rails, established marriages collapse as new ones take root, major life decisions are made while stupifyingly drunk or high, and a cake ceremony you won’t soon forget.
“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” is a wildly funny fiasco. The show also includes profanity, graphic sexual language and situations. The DCPA Theatre Company recommends that audience members be over the age of 17.
“Zoey’s Perfect Wedding” runs through February 25th at the Space Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.