DENVER (CBS4) – The third annual Puppy Bowl attracted many fans at Denver International Airport on Friday.

Several puppies had a chance to interact with travelers and get rough and tough on a mini gridiron that was set up at DIA’s Jeppesen Terminal.

The event is a result of a partnership between the airport and the Denver Dumb Friends League.

“It’s just a fun way for people to interact with puppies and have a chance to relieve some of that travel stress that they have and have a good time and put smiles on people’s faces,” said Maia Brusseau, spokeswoman for the DDFL.

The fur balls who participated are all up for adoption starting Saturday at the league shelter on Quebec Street, and if you’re not in the market for a puppy, older dogs are also available.

“They’re so cute! I love puppies so much,” traveler Julia Rippons told CBS4. “They’re super adorable and I love seeing them.”

“It’s a great chance for us to encourage people to consider the adoption option when they’re considering adding a pet to their family, Brusseau said.

Get more information about adoption of animals at the Denver Dumb Friends League on their website.

