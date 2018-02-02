(CBS4) — First responders, CDOT workers and members of the community lined the route of the funeral procession for Deputy Heath Gumm Friday morning.

The procession escorted Deputy Gumm to the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette for the funeral service. You can watch the live stream here.

We are honored to be a part of the funeral procession for @AdamsCoSheriff Deputy Gumm. RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/aBJgiCwbnm — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) February 2, 2018

Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions joined the procession.

@WeldSheriff paying our respects to @AdamsCoSheriff Deputy Heath Gumm. Rest in Peace brother. We have the watch from here. #gummball #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/CADkG7qCsd — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) February 2, 2018

Today we are grieving the loss of fallen @AdamsCoSheriff Deputy Heath “Gumball” Gumm. Thank you for your selflessness, courage and sacrifice in your finest hour Deputy Gumm. #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/jZ5trXmMi2 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 2, 2018

Honoring the life of Deputy Gumm and his ultimate sacrifice as the family arrives at the church #gummball #thinblueline #weareadams pic.twitter.com/xwyn4Z1iKv — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) February 2, 2018

The procession for Deputy Gumm has arrived to the church pic.twitter.com/u7rEYoTEvk — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) February 2, 2018

Deputy Gumm was shot and killed near 88th Avenue and Washington Street nearly a week ago.

Authorities arrested a man, Dreion Dearing, 22, accused of shooting and killing Deputy Gumm. Two other individuals were “located and questioned,” but were later released by investigators.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.