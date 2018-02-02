(CBS4) — First responders, CDOT workers and members of the community lined the route of the funeral procession for Deputy Heath Gumm Friday morning.
The procession escorted Deputy Gumm to the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette for the funeral service. You can watch the live stream here.
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions joined the procession.
Deputy Gumm was shot and killed near 88th Avenue and Washington Street nearly a week ago.
Authorities arrested a man, Dreion Dearing, 22, accused of shooting and killing Deputy Gumm. Two other individuals were “located and questioned,” but were later released by investigators.
Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.